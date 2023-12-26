KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The patron of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with the title of ‘Datuk’ was nabbed by police yesterday for his role as the alleged ringleader of what is believed to be Sabah’s largest drugs syndicate to date.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he was among 10 men aged from 30 to 48 who were arrested in Sabah in a joint operation carried out by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) at 2.30am yesterday.

Ayob also said that the 40-year-old businessman had a prior arrest and was charged under Section 3(1) Dangerous Drugs Act (LLPK) 1985.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the syndicate is the largest in Sabah and has both an international and local distribution network.

“It procures its methamphetamine supplies from a neighbouring country, which are then distributed throughout Sabah, especially the east coast, as well as the Philippines and Indonesia,” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman headquarters here, today.

Ayob also said that the syndicate used ‘mules’ to smuggle the drugs to Sabah via commercial airlines and ocean freight.

He said that initial investigations also found that the syndicate owned assets, such as 12 businesses in the tourism, construction, petrochemical, oil and gas and manufacturing sectors, as well as a chain of restaurants, luxury cars and bungalows.

“All arrests are being investigated under Section 130V of the Penal Code and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“Investigations are also underway under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001,” he said.

Ayob Khan further said that the police are currently investigating the alleged involvement of the syndicate in smuggling contraband and subsidised goods from Malaysia to Indonesia and the Philippines.