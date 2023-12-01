KUALA LUMPUR Dec 1 — A total of 5,099 individuals were arrested and over RM290 million worth of contraband items were seized in police operations under the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA) between January and November this year.

Bukit Aman JKDNKA director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the contraband seized included frozen seafood, imitation medicine, untaxed goods, wildlife and numerous controlled items.

He said 7,033 raids and operations were conducted, such as Op Kontraban; Op Tiris; and Op Bersepadu Khazanah in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Pasir Gudang, Johor; Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Sungkai, Perak; and Bintulu, Sarawak.

“The operations and raids were carried out by JKDNKA, specifically by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigations Intelligence (WCB/PSK); General Operations Force (PGA); Marine Police Force (PPM); and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU),” he said in a statement today

He said the cases were investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967; Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; Section 9(1) and Section 12 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999; Wildlife Rehabilitation Act 2010; and Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961.

Hazani said JKDNKA is highly committed to assisting ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living; the Royal Malaysian Customs Department; the Internal Revenue Board and the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks.

He also encouraged the public to be engaged and cooperative in providing information to the police to help eradicate such criminal activities. — Bernama

