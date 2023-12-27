KUANTAN, Dec 27 — Two individuals who died after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer at KM18 of Jalan Pekan-Nenasi in Pekan yesterday, were students in a college in the district.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the driver of the Perodua Kancil was identified as Muhammad Shafiq Haikal Mohd Najib, 18, from Kampung Batu 5 Jalan Pekan Nenasi and his friend as Muhammad Hanif Ikwan Md Kamizi, 18, from Taman Peramu Jaya, Town.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims’ vehicle was travelling from Rompin towards Pekan, lost control before it veered and crashed into the oncoming trailer.

“The impact of the collision resulted in the car splitting into two and it caught fire,” he said when contacted here today.

Advertisement

He said Shafiq Haikal was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene while Muhammad Hanif was burnt to death.

Zaidi said the 42-year-old trailer driver escaped unhurt and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Both bodies were taken to Pekan Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama

Advertisement