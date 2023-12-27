KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan, Pahang and Sabah continues to increase this morning, while in Terengganu, the number has slightly dropped and no change in Johor.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims increased to 17,466 people, involving 5,510 families, as of 8 am today, compared to 15,994 victims (4,967 families) last night.

According to the Kelantan Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, all the victims are being accommodated at 89 PPS in eight districts in the state, namely Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Jeli, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu

Pasir Mas has 35 PPS with 12,939 victims from 4,284 families, Tanah Merah (13 PPS with 1,183 victims involving 341 families), Jeli (one PPS with 82 victims from 27 families), Gua Musang (three PPS with 139 victims from 33 families), Kuala Krai (31 PPS with 2,838 victims from 764 families) and Machang (four PPS with 204 victims from 72 families).

Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu have one PPS each with 39 victims (eight families) and 42 victims (11 families) respectively.

In Pahang, Kuantan is the latest district to be hit by floods, increasing the number of flood evacuees in the state to 398 people from 101 families at eight PPS compared to 333 people (82 families) at six PPS yesterday.

According to the Pahang JPBN Secretariat, a total of 324 victims are at five PPS in Raub, 47 flood victims at a PPS in Kuantan and a PPS each in Jerantut and Lipis with 18 and nine evacuees, respectively.

According to publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level at eight flood measuring stations has exceeded the danger level, namely in Jerantut involving Kuala Tahan, Sungai Tembeling at Kampung Bantai Seberang, Sungai Tembeling at Kampung Merting, while in Maran, it is at the Sungai Luit station in Kampung Subuh.

At the Rompin station, the water that has exceeded the danger level is recorded at Sungai Keratong in Jalan Kota Bahagia and Sungai Rompin at Jambatan Kuantan/Segamat, while in Pekan it is Sungai Pahang at Paloh Inai and Kuala Sungai Chini.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims increased this morning to 180 people from 46 families compared to 148 people from 39 families last night following the floods that hit Paitan and Sandakan districts, said the Sabah JPBN Secretariat.

According to the secretariat, six people from three families are at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pamol, PPS at Rumah JPKK Cocos in Paitan (21 people from six families) and 153 people from 37 families at the PPS at Masjid Nur Iman in Sandakakan.

“Data shows an increase (in evacuees) in Sandakan district while in Paitan, no change is expected today. There have been no reports of deaths due to the floods so far and the public is advised to always be careful,” said the secretariat in a statement today.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at the PPS has slightly dropped to 10,145 people (2,794 families at 8 am today, from 10,258 people (2,871 families) last night.

According to the Terengganu JPBN secretariat, a total of 3,208 victims from 946 families are still housed at 28 PPS in Hulu Terengganu, Temporary Transfer Centres (PPS) while in Dungun, 2,796 victims from 758 families are at 32 PPS.

In Setiu a total of 1,781 victims from 511 families are at 25 PPS and in Kemaman, there are 1,183 victims from 326 families at nine PPS.

In Besut, a total of 881 evacuees, involving 179 families, are being accommodated at 13 PPS, while in Marang, 133 victims from 34 families are at two PPS.

In Kuala Terengganu, there are 150 victims from 37 families at three PPS and in Kuala Nerus, there are two PPS with 13 evacuees from three families.

According to https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, as of 8.15am today, the water at three main flood measuring stations is still at a dangerous level, namely Sungai Terengganu at Drawbridge, Kuala Terengganu; Kemaman River at Paya Paman Pump House, Kemaman and Dungun River at Jerangau Bridge, Dungun.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in Kampung Orang Asli Peta, Mersing remains at 83 people from 25 families at 8 am today.

Mersin Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohammed Shakib Ali said the victims are at a PPS at the Endau Rompin National Park Complex. — Bernama