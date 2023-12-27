KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The overall number of flood evacuees in five states dropped to 25,763 people as of 8pm today compared to 28,310 this morning.

The latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Disaster Control Centre, stated that Kelantan remained with the highest number with 19,423 people who were evacuated to 64 Temporary Relief Centres (PPS), which is an increase from 17,466 people at 89 PPS as at 6am.

According to the report, 36 PPS were opened in Pasir Mas to shelter 17,590 people, 19 in Kuala Krai (1,149 people), five in Tanah Merah (327 people), and two each in Tumpat (239 people) and Gua Musang (118 people).

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, the number of evacuees reduced to 5,983 people in 60 PPS compared to 10,103 people in 113 PPS this morning.

Advertisement

The affected districts were Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu and Setiu.

In Pahang, 206 people are housed at five PPS in Jerantut, Kuantan, Lipis, and Cameron Highlands compared to 485 people in nine PPS this morning.

According to the report, of the five PPS still operating in Pahang, the one in Cameron Highlands is accommodating 87 victims from 17 families affected by a landslide.

Advertisement

In Sabah, there are 30 evacuees in two PPS in Paitan, while in Johor the number of evacuees rose to 121 people in three PPS located in Johor Baru and Segamat, compared to 83 people in only one PPS this morning.

Continuous rain is expected throughout the day in the following states — Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman); Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin); and Johor (Segamat, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi). — Bernama