PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — Twenty-four out of 110 transmission stations affected by floods in Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor and Terengganu have had their network issues resolved as at 10 am today.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement said the four state offices of MCMC are actively working on solutions for the remaining 86 stations that are still non-operational through close collaboration with service providers to address these issues promptly.

“The MCMC sympathises with the flood victims in Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, and Terengganu.

“In these trying circumstances, MCMC recognises the indispensable role of telecommunications in enabling affected individuals to connect with their families,” it said.

For assistance with network issues in the affected states, the public can reach out to the MCMC contacts, namely Yuzani Mohamad Yusoff at 09-7454828 atau email [email protected] in Kelantan; Mohd Razlan Rani at 09-5154825 or email [email protected] in Pahang; Muhammad Jaflus Baharudin at 03-86887403 or email [email protected] in Selangor; and Ahmad Baihaqi Zinbahar at 09-6288029 or email [email protected] in Terengganu.

“MCMC is also gearing up for potential floods in other states. The public is also urged not to propagate fake news or exploit the deteriorating conditions in the affected areas. Verified sources should be relied upon for sharing information. Let’s unite as Malaysians to overcome these adversities together,” it added. — Bernama

