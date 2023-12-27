KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The flood situation in Pahang is still under control, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He attributed it to the early preparations and close monitoring of the situation by government agencies in the state.

“Before the arrival of the monsoon season, we normally hold meetings with government agencies and conduct post-mortems on actions that have been and discuss the short-term and long-term actions that need to be taken,” he said when interviewed by Bernama Radio on its “Reaksi” programme today.

He said government agencies such as the local government authorities, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) constantly monitor the situation at the flood relief centres (PPS) and brief the victims on the current situation.

Advertisement

“Although the threat of Covid-19 is still under control, the health department is monitoring the situation at the PPS taking care of this PPS, they are also monitoring the health of the victims and observe social distancing,” he said.

According to Wan Rosdy, Pahang is the first state to open a Permanent PPS, which is in Kampung Luit, Maran, and plans to also open a permanent PPS in Kuantan, Pekan, Temerloh and Lipis districts.

With the monsoon season yet to be over, he advised residents in Pahang to always be alert and ready to evacuate when instructed to do so.

Advertisement

Based on today’s report, a total of 398 people, involving 101 families, are still at eight PPS in the four flood-affected districts in Pahang, namely Raub, Kuantan, Jerantut and Lipis. — Bernama