DUNGUN, Dec 27 — The Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) has requested the Terengganu Drainage and Irrigation Department DID) to carry out a study to identify the cause of the flash floods in Felda Rasau Kerteh last Sunday.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Shabery Cheek said it was the first time that the settlement, which opened about 40 years ago, was hit by flash floods.

It was unexpected and caught residents by surprise, he said and expressed the need to determine the cause so that action could be taken to avoid a similar incident.

“This matter needs to be discussed with DID regarding the drainage system and river...Sedimentation in drainage systems and rivers can also cause floods,” he said when met during a visit to flood victims at Dewan FELDA Kerteh 4, here last night.

Advertisement

He said arrangements were being made to provide immediate assistance to the affected settlers, like mattresses, food and school supplies for the Felda children who will be returning to school this Sunday.

Apart from Felda Rasau Kerteh, the floods also hit Felda Seberang Tayur in Kemaman, Felda Tenang in Besut, Felda Kerteh 1, Felda Kerteh 4 and Ketengah Jaya. — Bernama

Advertisement