JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — Segamat has become the second district in Johor to be hit by floods after Mersing following continuous rain, with a total of 108 victims from 30 families evacuated in both areas as of 2pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said two relief centres were opened in Segamat at 2pm, at the Kampung Batu Badak and Kampung Jabi community halls.

He said 17 people from four families are seeking shelter at the Kampung Batu Badak community hall and eight people from one family at the Kampung Jabi community hall.

“In Johor, the number of flood victims in Kampung Orang Asli Peta, Mersing, remains at 83 people from 25 families placed at the Taman Negara Endau Rompin Complex relief centre,” he said in a statement.

He said the road leading to Kampung Orang Asli Peta has been cut off since yesterday and the authorities are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Sungai Lenik in Ladang Chaah, Segamat, is at a warning level of 5.62 metres. — Bernama

