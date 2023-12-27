PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — The government has held the Agro Madani Sale programme at 5,573 locations nationwide, recording a total sales value of RM92.76 million as of December 24, exceeding the target of 5,000 locations and RM39 million in sales, according to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM).

According to the infographic on the Agro Madani Sales, dated December 24 released by the ministry today, of the Agro Madani Sale sessions held, 1,097 of them were in high-density residential areas and 546 at government complexes.

“The Agro Madani Sales involved the participation of 74,639 entrepreneurs and attracted 2.88 million visitors, recording a savings value of RM27.5 million. It also benefited 11.5 million households,” according to KPKM.

The initiative was launched by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on April 16, targeting 5,000 sales sessions and RM39 million in sales value this year.

Advertisement

The Agro Madani Sales programme is a rebranding of the direct sales from the farm (JTDL) programme organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) in collaboration with agencies under KPKM, namely the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM).

The initiative aims to help people across the country get supplies of fresh products easily, at reasonable prices and with savings of 10 per cent to 30 per cent compared to local market prices.

Among the daily necessities that are a special attraction at the Agro Madani Sales are selected fresh agricultural items such as vegetables, fruits, chicken, eggs, fish, sugar and cooking oil. — Bernama

Advertisement