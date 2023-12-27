KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Almost half a tonne of chicken, 100 boards of grade C eggs and 100 units of 10kg rice bags were sold out in less than half an hour at the Agro Madani Sale held at the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) parking lot here today.

The encouraging response even forced the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to impose a limit of only one bird, one tray of eggs and one bag of rice per customer.

At today’s sale, 2.2kg of chicken was sold at RM10, one tray of grade C eggs (RM12.50), and a 10kg bag of rice at RM26.

According to a Fama spokesperson met on site, chicken, eggs and rice were popular items during such sales.

A Bernama survey found that visitors arrived as early as 7.30am to buy various food products such as nasi lemak, nasi ambeng, soto, and nasi gulai kawah utara for breakfast while waiting for the sale of chicken, eggs and rice to begin at 10am.

Various fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and Sabah pomelos, as well as Malaysian favourites like Saudagar Leqor fish crackers, Pekasam Mak Ngah, and Apam Balik Nurul Ima, were also available.

The Agro madani Sale held until 2 pm today was organised by the Selayang Municipal Council branch of the Amalgamated National Union Of Local Authorities Employees (ANULAE), featuring the participation of 15 Fama entrepreneurs.

The Agro Madani Sales programme is a rebranding of the Direct Sales from the Farm (JTDL) programme organised by Fama, in strategic cooperation with agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, namely the Farmers’ Organisation Authority and the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia.

This initiative helps people across the country access fresh produce easily at reasonable prices, with savings ranging from 10 to 30 per cent compared to local market prices. — Bernama