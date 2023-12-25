TANAH MERAH, Dec 25 — Residents of Kampung Kelewek are seeking the local government authority (PBT) to build a drain at Jalan Jedok, Tanah Merah-Jeli to avoid flooding on the road during heavy rain.

A resident, Mohd Ridho Ibrahim, 42, whose house is about 20 metres from the road, said the area is flooded whenever there is heavy rain.

"This year alone, my house has been flooded seven to eight times. This happened because there is no drainage in the area," he said when met by Bernama at his house here today.

According to Mohd Ridho, more than 10 families are living in the area.

Another resident, Aizat Seman, 31, said the construction of the drain is important so that the water from the road could be channelled to Sungai Manal, which is about one kilometre away.

"I hope the construction of this drain can be done as soon as possible because it will not only prevent flooding but also save the lives of road users," he said.

A Bernama survey in the area found the road, stretching about 300 metres, under knee-high water. — Bernama

