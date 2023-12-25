GUA MUSANG, Dec 25 — Four men, including two foreigners, have been rescued after clinging to a tree for more than four hours to escape the floodwaters at a vegetable farm next to the Brooke River near Pos Blau here.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue station chief Nor Azizi Che Noh said the victims, two Myanmar nationals and two locals, aged between 24 and 69, were sleeping when their living quarters were swept away by the strong current of the river.

“All the victims fled to the fertiliser store before climbing the tree to save themselves at about 5am and immediately contacted their employer.

“Eight firemen were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 7.30am and all the victims were rescued at 9.30am,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama

