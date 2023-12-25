KUALA BERANG, Dec 25 — There has been greater awareness on early flood evacuation among the people of Terengganu, said state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar.

He said this can be seen significantly during this monsoon season when most of the victims moved out of their homes before the floodwaters rose.

“The percentage of people being rescued by the fire department is actually not that high because of the rising awareness among the people of Terengganu,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue station here today.

Meanwhile, Hassan ‘As’ari said the Terengganu JBPM responded to all 75 emergency calls and evacuated a total of 474 people to relief centres following the third wave of floods that struck the state on Saturday.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN), the number of flood evacuees in Terengganu rose to 2,642 from 754 families as at 2pm, compared to 2,111 from 612 families in the morning.

They are being housed at 49 relief centres in six districts namely Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Besut, Setiu and Marang. — Bernama