SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 25 — A row of six shops on Jalan Kuala Ketil, at Pekan Lama Sungai Petani here, was damaged in a fire which broke out just after midnight early today.

Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Station head Deputy Fire Superintendent Ismail Mohd Zain said that three of the shops were about 90 per cent burnt, while the other three were damaged with about five per cent burnt.

He said the station received a distress call on the fire at 12.47am and a team of 14 firefighters was mobilised to the scene,

They were assisted by firefighters from the Amanjaya Fire and Rescue Station and the Voluntary Fire Brigade (PBS) from Bakat Arang, Sungai Petani and Bedong, he said in a statement today.

He said no casualty was reported in the incident. — Bernama

