BUTTERWORTH, Dec 23 — A teenage girl had to cling to a mangrove tree in a muddy area near the Penang Port Sdn Bhd port for two days before she was rescued today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior operations commander Faris Izwan Ahmad Fadzilah said the 17-year-old victim was rescued after her waving was noticed by a port fire department personnel at around 9 am today.

“The teenager had reportedly fallen off the Penang Bridge on Thursday and swam towards a building with a blue roof, before getting stuck on a mangrove tree in the muddy area near the port.

“During those two days, the victim was desperate for help by waving, but no one noticed until her waving was noticed by a port fire department personnel before she was rescued,” he said when contacted today.

According to an initial interview with the girl, she said that she was disappointed after failing two driving tests, and was afraid of being reprimanded by her family.

Faris Izwan said that the girl, who was weak and not seriously injured, was taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.

Earlier, the media reported that the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the girl was conducted by the Perai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) team, together with the BBP Butterworth Water Rescue Team (PPDA), after a distress call was received at 11.23 am on Thursday.

The victim had left her aunt’s motorcycle at KM2.2 of the Penang Bridge towards the island from Perai. — Bernama