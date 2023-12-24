KLANG, Dec 24 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu retained his position as Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president following the party’s Leadership Committee members’ election earlier today.

This will be his third and final term leading Amanah as the party constitution stipulates that an individual may only hold the post of party president for three consecutive terms.

The appointment of Mohamad Sabu to stay as president was anticipated by several political observers and party members.

Senator Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa was appointed as the new deputy president

Amanah Deputy President Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa greets party members before delivering his speech during the 2023 National Amanah Convention at Wyndham Acmar, Klang December 24, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The position was vacant following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub in July.

The three vice-presidents appointed are Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Seri Serdang state assemblyman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud and deputy defence minister Adly Zahari.

According to the party’s constitution, the top five positions in Amanah are decided by the 27 members of the party’s national committee, who are themselves elected by party delegates at the national level.

Earlier, the party announced its new 27-member committee to lead the party for the 2023-2026 term.

Dzulkefy ranked the highest with 900 votes, followed by communications director Khalid Samad, who gained one less vote than the health minister.

Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof ranked third with 755 votes, while outgoing vice-presidents Mujahid (699) and Datuk Mahfuz Omar (694) came fourth and fifth respectively.

Mohamad Sabu ranked eighth on the list with 613 votes.

The party election was held in conjunction with the Amanah national convention, which takes place in Wyndham Acmar Hotel, here.