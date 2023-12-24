KLANG, Dec 24 — The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention today approved a motion to eliminate completely the practice of ‘takfiri’ or accusing another Muslim of apostasy or declaring another Muslim as infidel (kafir).

The motion, tabled by Kubang Pasu Amanah delegate Asri Bahrom, was approved unanimously at the convention which was attended by nearly 1,000 delegates here.

When tabling the motion, Asri suggested four steps to eliminate the practice which would cause disputes among the people in Malaysia.

He said the four steps included urging the Federal government, religious authorities and related agencies in this country to take firm and harsh action against individuals or political parties who openly spread and practise the takfiri ideology.

Advertisement

“I urge Parliament to review or enact laws and acts that can be the source of enforcement powers and I also ask the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education to draw up a curriculum that gives correct understanding and knowledge regarding the matter,” he said.

When debating the motion, Kuala Pilah representative, Khairul Azidi suggested that the Political Control Order (PCO) be imposed against those who spread the ideology.

Meanwhile, representative from the Angkatan Wanita Amanah Nasional (Awan) Soraya Salim wanted the government to immediately table the bill on racial and religious hatred to curb takfiri and extremism in the country.

Advertisement

The Amanah National Convention also approved three other motions, namely urging the government and the Election Commission (EC) to start the re-delineation of electoral boundaries, urging the government to immediately approve the Social Work Profession Bill as well as solidarity with the Palestinian people. — Bernama