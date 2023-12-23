KLANG, Dec 23 — Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today said the party will pay no heed to PAS’ call asking the party to cease collaborating with DAP.

He said PAS once praised the Chinese-majority party when the two worked together for the general election in 2008 and 2013.

“We are just following in PAS’ footsteps when it worked with DAP in 2008 and 2013,” he said in apparent jest during a press conference after officiating the Amanah National Convention 2023.

“We won’t pay any attention to them, because before this, PAS had praised DAP to the skies when they were together.”

Advertisement

Yesterday, FMT reported Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari as saying PAS is welcome to collaborate with them in the unity government as the latter is not an enemy.

He said Amanah believes that taking care of the rakyat’s needs was far more important than pursuing political interests.

PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin responded to Adly earlier today, saying that Amanah should dump DAP if they are serious about collaborating with the Islamist party.

Advertisement

Hashim added that as long as Amanah is allies with DAP, it was inappropriate to form any pact with the former.

Amanah was formed in 2015 by former PAS leaders of the so-called “Erdogan” faction, named as such for their progressive views on Islam and predilection for Turkiye president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ideologies at the time.

They left PAS after the party election that same year, which saw Mohamad Sabu and other figures such as the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Datuk Seri Mujahid RAwa Yusof, Datuk Husam Musa, Datuk Mahfuz Omar, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, and Khalid Samad ousted.

The Amanah National Convention 2023 is taking place over three days and will end tomorrow.