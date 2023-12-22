KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin is currently on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the High-Level Conference on the Issue of Palestine scheduled from today until Monday (December 25).

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said Mohamad is expected to emphasise Malaysia’s firm position on the Palestine issue which includes urging the Zionist regime to immediately cease genocidal acts against the Palestinians, and highlighting the country’s continuous efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, during the conference.

The conference, held in solidarity with Palestine, aims to discuss challenges and strategies for a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza as well as explore effective mechanisms for channelling humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

“The High-Level Conference on the Issue of Palestine, which is hosted by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, will be attended by several member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and non-OIC member countries,” Wisma Putra said. — Bernama

