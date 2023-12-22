PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — The decision of the government in disallowing ships flying Israeli flag to enter the country would not affect the relations of Malaysia with other countries, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the decision clearly shows the country’s firm stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“We are not saying that we do not value our relations with other countries but (the ban is) due to the determination of Malaysia’s position regarding the situation in Gaza and in the Middle East at this point,” he said.

He told the media after scanning the time recorder card in the lobby of Wisma Putra here today as a symbol of officially starting his duties at the ministry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to no longer accept ships flying the Israeli flag into the country with immediate effect, in addition to prohibiting any ship en route to Israel from loading cargo at Malaysian ports.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the government also decided to block and disallow the Israeli-based shipping company, ZIM, from docking at any port in the country with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that as the Foreign Minister, he will ensure that Malaysia continues to firmly play its role in fighting for the Palestinian issue at the international level.

“Malaysia’s position has already been stated very firmly and that is the permanent position that will continue to be adopted by Malaysia, so there is no question that my coming to Wisma Putra will change the country’s position,” he said.

He will also play a role in bringing Malaysia’s messages abroad in a mission to continue promoting the existence of this country to the international community, especially with the new policies introduced by the Unity Government.

“(I) have not shifted from the focus and mainstay of foreign relations since the beginning but added value to what needs to be added and needs to be empowered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain the concept of the MADANI government and also regarding the country’s priorities at this time without leaving aside the priorities for us to continue to maintain good relations either at the national, regional or international level.

Mohamad said a difficult task awaits all Wisma Putra staff to maintain the equilibrium that has already been built between Malaysia and the international community.

“We are trying to find the best way to maintain the principle of Malaysia to continue to be a neutral country, a friendly country, a country that wants peace, a country that wants to see relations between countries become closer and improve existing relations,” he said.

Earlier, the minister arrived at Wisma Putra at 10 am accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and the Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin.

Mohamad who was previously Minister of Defence, replaced Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir as Foreign Minister following a Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12. — Bernama