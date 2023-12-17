KAJANG, Dec 17 — Parti Amanah Negara is committed to expanding its branches and increasing party members nationwide to prepare for the 16th General Election (GE16).

Vice president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said the party has 1,900 branches and more than 200,000 members, adding that it should have at least one branch for each polling district centre in Malaysia.

He said the large number of branches and members would help the eight-year-old party gain acceptance, especially when negotiating with other component parties under Pakatan Harapan to secure seats in GE16.

“We are preparing for the next GE. For parties like Amanah, branches and members are crucial...so it is our target to expand the existing branches,” he said in a media conference after officiating the Selangor Amanah Convention 2023 at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Kajang Municipal Council, here today.

Advertisement

Commenting on the party’s National Committee Elections for 2023-2026 next week, Mujahid said it would be a fierce competition considering the number of candidates involved.

However, he expressed confidence that the delegates would make mature decisions in the selection process.

“We should get the best, cream of the cream of the cream (to lead the state Amanah),” he said.

Advertisement

A total of 124 candidates will be vying for 27 positions, including the party president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Mujahid, deputy president Adly Zahari and its strategic director, Datuk Seri Zulkefly Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim said Amanah is a collective party and is not dependent on specific icons to take the helm.

“Since the party’s inception, we have been working as a team, so no one is more iconic than anyone else. I believe that rejuvenating the party is everyone’s task, and it is a huge responsibility for the Youth wing, but it is an ongoing and continuous process,” he added.

According to the party’s constitution, the top five positions, including the presidency, are determined by consensus among the 27 top leaders elected by the delegates, and an individual can be the president for only three consecutive terms. — Bernama