KUCHING, Dec 22 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today presented its business tithes totaling RM1,886,165.94 for the financial year 2022 to the Sarawak Baitulmal Fund.

TH, in a statement said Sarawak Baitulmal Fund deputy general manager Bolhassan Iskandar Taibi received the payment from its Sabah and Sarawak regional director, Datuk Nurlaila Said, at an event here.

Nurlaila said the contribution is part of the pilgrim board’s corporate social responsibility programme reflecting its commitment as an organisation attentive to the welfare of Muslims in Malaysia.

She expressed the hope that the tithe distribution would ease the burden and provide adequate assistance, ultimately improving the living standards of recipients in Sarawak. — Bernama

