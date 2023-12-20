KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — RHB Group founder Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain has been appointed chairman of Tabung Haji effective today.

Advertisement

He takes over from Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar who helmed the Haj pilgrims fund for two years from December 20, 2021.

In making the announcement, Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that Rashid’s vast experience as a leading corporate figure would be invaluable to continuing Tabung Haji’s work as a world-class Haj management institution.

“I also want to extend my immense gratitude to Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar for his steadfast dedication in leading Tabung Haji this far,” he said.

Advertisement

In 1983, Rashid co-founded Rashid Hussain Securities, which grew into RHB Group, one of the biggest financial conglomerates in Malaysia.

He was also one of six members of the Tabung Haji Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) set up in 2022 to review the fund’s operations during the years 2014-2020.

He was chairman of the executive committee of Khazanah Nasional Berhad from 1994 to 1998 and Putrajaya Holdings chairman from 1995 to 2000.

Advertisement

He also sits on the Board of Governors of the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

According to the statement issued by Mohd Na’im today, Rashid received the Maulidur Rasul Icon Award at the Federal Territory level for the year 1445H/2023M in recognition of his contributions to both country and society.