KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The government, through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), has allocated RM255 million to help ease the burden of rubber smallholders affected by this year’s monsoon season.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the payments were disbursed by three agencies, namely the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) and the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA).

So far, a total of 311,596 applications have been received from the 318,750 individuals targeted to receive the aid, he said, adding that the 230,735 applications were by RISDA, while LIGS and FELDA have received 69,077 and 11,784 applications, respectively.

“On the disbursement of the aid, the three agencies have so far disbursed RM140,829,600, with RISDA to RM76,140,800, LIGS (RM55,261,600) and FELDA (RM9,427,200),” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Zahid said as of this month, a total of 271,213 applications have been approved, with the applicants having received payments of RM200 for November and December this year.

He said the remaining payment will be credited to the recipient’s account in January and February next year, making the total payment amount RM800.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said those eligible to receive the Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh (BMT) through RISDA are smallholders with rubber plantations not exceeding 2.5 hectares.

“The government hopes that the effort will have a positive impact on the socioeconomic development, as well as bring about an improvement in the quality of life of smallholders,” he added. — Bernama