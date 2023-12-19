KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning in several areas in Pahang, Johor and Sabah today.

It said in a statement that continuous rain until Thursday (December 21) is expected to occur in Rompin, Pahang as well as Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru in Johor.

Meanwhile, the areas set to be affected in Sabah are Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud on the West Coast as well as Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.

MetMalaysia also forecasts alert-level continuous rain in the whole of Kelantan and Terengganu as well as several areas in Pahang, namely Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan, from Thursday (December 21) until December 25. — Bernama

