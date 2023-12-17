SANDAKAN, Dec 17 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department today issued an advisory on tropical storm “Jelawat” moving westwards approximately 396km north-east of Davao, the Philippines.

According to MetMalaysia, the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is about 1,254km north-east of Sandakan, Sabah.

The storm is moving at a speed of 20 km per hour and could reach a maximum of 65 km per hour and it does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the weather here today is clear with a brief drizzle in the morning. — Bernama

