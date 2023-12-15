KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Alert-level continuous rain is expected to hit the whole of Kelantan and Terengganu today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, which issued its weather forecast at 11.50am today, also expects continuous rain to occur in several parts of Pahang, Johor and Sabah from today until Tuesday (December 19).

The areas set to be hit are Rompin in Pahang as well as Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru in Johor.

In Sabah, the areas set to be affected are Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud in the West Coast Division as well as Telupid, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat. ― Bernama

