SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — Institutions of higher learning (IPTs) must refer to advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the prevention of another wave of -19, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir today.

He said that any measures taken by IPTs must follow MOH guidelines.

“I announced a few days ago that any action by the universities must be based on MOH guidelines.

“I cannot issue any statement related to health matters,” he told the media after the 24th Royal Intervarsity Debating Championship, here.

He was responding to a query about reverting to online classes following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. — Bernama

