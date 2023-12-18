KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have confirmed an investigation on Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is also known as Papagomo, over a live video about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on a social media platform that was allegedly defamatory.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (Investigations/Law) deputy director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said Papagomo posted a one hour 32 minute 50 second video entitled ‘DSAI penyakit misteri tiada penawar AIDS’ that was uploaded on the YouTube channel Sir Azri on Dec 16.

He added that the case was being investigated under the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police would like to remind the public to refrain from any speculation that could disrupt investigations,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the police would be uncompromising against parties using social media platforms to manipulate issues that touch on public order, moral principles or slander. — Bernama

