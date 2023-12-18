MELAKA, Dec 18 — The state government, through Institut Warisan Melaka (Inswa), will hold Kebaya Day next year in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the three-day event was aimed at promoting the art of kebaya, which is synonymous with Peranakan communities, namely Baba and Nyonya, Chetti and Portuguese in the state.

“The Baba and Nyonya, Chetti and Portuguese communities in Melaka each have their own traditional kebaya, with distinctive designs that they still wear today.

“The public is urged to wear kebaya to enliven the event, which will be filled with various activities,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) International Peranakan Festival 2023 here last night.

Ab Rauf said that Kebaya Day would be held under the cultural sub-sector as part of the state government’s efforts to uphold cultural diversity in the state.

According to him, the event would also help participating kebaya makers increase their sales and encourage the multicultural society in Melaka to appreciate the art of kebaya.

“Various interesting activities will also be carried out throughout the event, including performances showcasing the culture of Peranakan communities in Melaka,” he said.

On the IMT-GT International Peranakan Festival 2023, Ab Rauf said it was organised to introduce and expose the younger generation to the cultural heritage of Peranakan communities in the three nations.

Peranakan dance workshops, cooking demonstrations, and cultural performances were among the various activities held throughout the three-day event. — Bernama