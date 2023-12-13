MELAKA, Dec 13 ― The Covid-19 situation in Melaka is still under control and does not need early preventive measures based on the use of ventilators and beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Melaka Hospital.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that, as such, the public need not worry or panic as the state Health Department would always monitor the Covid-19 situation.

“However, the state government is always ready for any eventualities because we will be celebrating the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024) and will take early preventive measures if necessary,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 2023 DInner with Educators in Melaka here yesterday, he said he was confident that the spread of Covid-19 in Melaka would not affect preparations for the celebration of TMM 2024 as the disease had been declared endemic.

Previously, the media reported that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Melaka had risen to 534 in the 48th Epidemiological Week (ME48/2023) from November 26 to December 2 compared to 268 cases in ME 47.

A total of 458 active cases are being treated and one active cluster has been reported, namely the Paya Rumput Cluster in ME 48, which is an education cluster and expected to end on December 25. ― Bernama

