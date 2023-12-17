MELAKA, Dec 17 — A total of 70 premises situated facing Sungai Melaka around Banda Hilir here will be repainted to beautify and brighten the scenery in the area in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024).

Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said repainting parts of the buildings facing Sungai Melaka would cost over RM100,000 and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

He said most of the buildings were old and not properly maintained which required physical transformation to give them a facelift and an added attraction, especially to visitors taking the Melaka River Cruise along Sungai Melaka.

“We faced some constraints in carrying out this repainting initiative as we had to find and contact the owners of the premises because most of them have been rented out... some owners allowed (us to repaint) while others didn’t.

“However, we are trying to discuss with the owners involved to get their approval and we managed to get a paint company to contribute the paint,” he told reporters after the launch of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Evolution Mural on the wall of the Melaka Tengah Police Station in Jalan Mahkamah here last night, in conjunction with TMM2024.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh officiated the launch of the 80.19-metre (m) long and 3.34m high mural, which is based on the concept of change of three eras of the PDRM. Also present was Melaka Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit.

Meanwhile, Shadan said the contra route as an alternative to entering Banda Hilir through Jalan Banda Kaba and Jalan Chan Koon Cheng has been opened to ease traffic congestion on the day of the implementation of the Vehicle Free Zone.

He said the route would be opened every Saturday from 6 pm to midnight and MBMB enforcement officers would be placed there to help ensure smooth traffic flow. — Bernama