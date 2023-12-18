PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Victims of the October 12 landslide in Sungai Ruil, Cameron Highlands, which involved 17 Orang Asli families, will be placed in several government and statutory body quarters nearby by early next month.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) said in a statement today that it had identified several buildings and held talks with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to house the victims there as soon as issues regarding facilities like electricity and water supply connections are completed.

It said the report on the preliminary investigation into the technical aspects by the Public Works Department (JKR) in early November found that it would take two years and an allocation of over RM3 million to repair the collapsed slope.

“This includes work to strengthen and stabilise slopes in the surrounding area by JKR, which expects to complete and hand over the project in November 2025,” Jakoa said in reply to allegations that Jakoa and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) did not take drastic action to resolve the issue.

Senator Datuk Ajis Sitin, also the former Jakoa director-general, was yesterday reported to have appealed for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to help the 88 Orang Asli who are still in temporary settlements and have yet to return to their respective homes.

Ajis said the authorities must take immediate action to repair the collapsed slope and affected houses so that the residents can return to their homes as soon as possible.

“Jakoa will continue to assist the affected Orang Asli families to ensure their welfare is protected so that they can carry on with their daily lives although they have to stay at the temporary settlement,” Jakoa added.

The incident, which occurred on October 12 at the Sungai Ruil Orang Asli resettlement project in Cameron Highlands, was identified to have been caused by broken underground pipes and the frequency of rain, especially at night.

It was reported that six houses and three motorcycles were damaged in the incident and the residents were instructed to vacate their premises for fear of their safety. They are still being housed at the temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Kampung Sungai Ruil. — Bernama