PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Malaysia and Japan will promote cooperation in the sector of broadcasting and information and communication technology (ICT), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, in a joint statement on Saturday.

This includes ICT for disaster management; the development and adoption of open, secure and resilient 5G network and innovative network technology for future; cybersecurity; internet of things (IoT); smart city; cloud computing; digital economy; and smart manufacturing.

“Both leaders shared their intention to cooperate on economic security including strengthening supply chain resilience, while recognising the importance of transparent, diverse, secure, sustainable, and trustworthy and reliable supply chain in the region and beyond by ensuring productivity and connectivity, and minimising the risks to future supply chain disruptions,” said the statement, released after their bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

Anwar and Kishida shared the view that while Japan is a major economic power and has achieved remarkable success in such areas as manufacturing, technology, and innovation, Malaysia has expertise in areas of Islamic finance, the halal industry and multiculturalism.

Against this backdrop, both leaders acknowledged their countries’ respective strengths, and confirmed their intention to share such expertise to drive mutual economic growth and development.

“Both leaders recognise that Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global halal market has enabled companies from the two countries to capitalise the growing demand of halal products and services globally and concurred in promoting bilateral cooperation in this sphere,” said the statement.

Both leaders also highlighted the importance of science, technology and innovation which would lead to economic growth and job creation.

They confirmed their continued support, in particular for the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT), a hub of Japanese-style engineering education in Asean region.

“In this regard, they welcomed the establishment of the Malaysia-Japan Linkage Office at MJIIT to strengthen the collaboration’s strategic synergy,” said the statement.

On peace and security, both leaders confirmed the need to share strategic views between the two countries, and decided to hold a Strategic Dialogue with a view to addressing regional and international challenges more effectively.

Both leaders decided to continue dialogues between the defence authorities of the two countries as well as to further promote training and exchanges between the Self-Defence Forces and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“They also concurred in promoting concrete cooperation under the agreement concerning the Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology and welcomed the cooperation being implemented on capacity building in the field of Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief (HA/DR),” said the statement.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Official Security Assistance (OSA) grant aid for the benefit of the armed forces of Malaysia and expressed their intention to strengthen further cooperation between the Japan Coast Guard and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

On society, cultural and people-to-people exchange, Anwar and Kishida reaffirmed that promoting exchanges between the two countries would build stronger bonds between the peoples, enhance mutual understanding, and lead to more profound appreciation for each other’s culture.

Both leaders welcomed the remarkable progress achieved under the Look East Policy, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, particularly in fostering stronger bilateral relations beyond trade, investment and socio-economic development.

“Prime Minister Kishida welcomed the contribution of Malaysian companies in enhancing tourism exchange between the two countries which expedites the recovery of the tourism industry,” it said.

In conclusion, Anwar and Kishida concurred in revitalising bilateral consultations at the vice-foreign ministerial level in order to discuss such a broad range of issues in a comprehensive manner.

Both leaders confirmed their commitment to further expanding and deepening cooperation between the two countries through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said the statement. — Bernama