PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida today reaffirmed the urgent need to reform the United Nations (UN) to strengthen its functions.

In a joint statement following their bilateral meeting in Tokyo, held on the sidelines of the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit, both leaders said this reform should includes the Security Council, ensuring it reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.

Both leaders emphasised the importance for the UN Security Council to strengthen its representativeness, effectiveness, transparency, and inclusiveness including through the expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership.

“Prime Minister Kishida expressed his deep gratitude for Malaysia’s continued support for Japan’s candidature for its permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Anwar expressed his hope for Japan’s favourable support for Malaysia’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2036-2037,” the statement read.

Anwar and Kishida also confirmed that they would continue to cooperate on issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the situation in Ukraine, North Korea’s abductions issue and nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, the situation in Myanmar, and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Both leaders underscored the importance for all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint in the the East and South China Seas and pursue peaceful resolutions of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Advertisement

“Both leaders exchanged views and recognised concerns on the situation in the East and South China Seas.

“Both leaders reconfirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation in and over-flight over the South China Sea,” said the statement.

On Asean, both leaders resolved to pursue synergies between the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” and the “Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” while respecting Asean centrality and unity.

Both leaders welcomed programmes and activities implemented by the public and private sectors to commemorate the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, which reflect the strong commitment by Asean and Japan in the dialogue relations.

“Both leaders looked forward to further advancing their long-standing partnership, as well as ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” it said.

The statement said Kishida welcomed Malaysia’s plan to establish an independent international cooperation agency, and confirmed to support technical training to Malaysian officials for the establishment of the agency through JICA.

Both leaders expressed their intention to further cooperation as global development partners for the mutual benefit of the two countries, the region and beyond.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, and to upholding international law, including the United Nations Charter,” it said. — Bernama