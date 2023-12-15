GEORGE TOWN, Dec 15 — There will be a 12-hour scheduled water supply interruption in the Lebuhraya Thean Teik area on December 21 due to the Air Itam flyover construction project.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan said the scheduled water supply interruption will be from 9am to 9pm on December 21.

He said about 9,000 consumers living in areas near Lebuhraya Thean Teik and Farlim market will be affected.

He said the disruption is for diverted water supply pipeline connection work to be carried out at five points in two locations to accommodate the state’s Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu to Air Itam Flyover project.

The two locations where the work will be conducted are Lebuhraya Thean Teik/Lintang Angsana intersection and Lebuhraya Thean Teik/Farlim Market intersection.

“In order to facilitate the pipe connection work, PBAPP must temporarily shut down a 600mm MS (mild steel) pipeline in the area,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 600mm pipeline shutdown will cause a 12-hour scheduled water supply interruption along Lebuhraya Thean Teik and nearby areas in Air Itam on that day.

“Please note that this scheduled water supply interruption is related to a Penang state government project,” he said.

He said pipelines that have been diverted to accommodate a new flyover project must be connected in order to ensure good water supply services during, and after, the flyover construction process.

“All domestic premises should be equipped with internal water tanks to store sufficient water supply for 24 hours’ use,” he said.

He also encouraged consumers to store sufficient water for use from 9am to 9pm on December 21.

A full list of the affected areas is available on PBAPP’s website and Facebook page.