KUCHING, Dec 15 — The ministry is ready to provide counselling for the family of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, said Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“We have been informed that the police are still investigating the case, so the family has not been approached by any counselor. But if the family makes a request, we can provide counselling anytime,” she said after attending a Christmas programme, here today.

She added that the ministry is not allowed to be at the crime site until the police investigation is complete.

“The police have yet to finalise several matters. We will wait for them to complete the investigation before taking any further action,” she said.

Zayn Rayyan, an autistic six-year-old boy was reported missing on December 5 in Damansara Damai, and on the following day, his body was found in a stream about 200 metres from his residence at Idaman Apartment. — Bernama

