PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — The police found a sock today in the stream near where the body of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin was discovered.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the sock needed to be sent to a laboratory for analysis to ascertain whether it belonged to Zayn Rayyan.

“We only found one piece but we need to confirm whether it belongs to the child or not,” he said when contacted tonight.

Yesterday, the police sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Department and the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department to drain the water at the stream to look for evidence.

The six-year-old child was reported missing on December 5 in Damansara Damai, before being found dead near a stream, about 200 metres from his apartment block the next day. — Bernama

