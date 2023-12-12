KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The request for proposal (RFP) process will start after the completion of the request for information (RFI) process which has been extended to January 15, 2024 by MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The RFI date extension from the original deadline of November 15, 2023 is to enable the private sector, which has shown interest to build and manage the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR), to have more time to form consortia with their potential partners and source for funding choices.

“After the RFI period ends, the following process is the RFP. We expect more or less one month from the closing date, then the government will make a decision on the company that will undertake the (HSR) implementation,” said Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad who was appointed as the deputy works minister earlier today said this when winding up the Supply Bill 2024 debate for the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

He said more than 30 industry-related companies including from China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and local companies have expressed interest to be involved in the HSR project.

He said there is a need for the HSR project to be implemented as soon as possible.

“We hope, if possible, next year it can start, and it may take four to five years, and its cost has increased.

“Previously, it was more or less RM70 billion, now it has gone up to RM100 billion,” he said.

On the High-Value Goods Tax, he said the Finance Ministry is in the last stage of finalising the policy and draft legislation following inputs received from engagement sessions that were held.

The policy and draft legislation will be formulated in detail so that it could be implemented in an orderly manner with the current taxation practices and not impact the economic activities and overall well-being of the people.

“Its threshold value and the types of products (to be taxed) will be announced once it is finalised by the Cabinet. Hence, we will table the said policy and legislation in the Dewan Rakyat and also Dewan Negara,” he said, adding that it could be tabled in February or March next year. — Bernama