PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today urged the public to don face masks in crowded places due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

He said it is important to understand that the year-end holidays, the increased movement of people, and weather conditions all play a contributing role to the escalation in cases.

“Yes, we acknowledge the surge in cases. I informed the Cabinet yesterday to update them on the current situation.

“It is important to understand that the rise in cases is connected to factors like year-end holidays, mobility, and weather conditions,” he told reporters after his speech during the Ministry of Health (MoH) monthly assembly here, today.

Advertisement

He also said that the situation in healthcare facilities is still under control despite the rise in cases.

He said, for example, that ICU admissions due to Covid-19 infections had only seen a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent.

“In crowded places, it is essential to wear face masks.

Advertisement

“As for individuals exhibiting symptoms, it is crucial for them to safeguard themselves and others by wearing face masks,” he added.

Dzulkefly’s comments come after the Ministry of Health said yesterday that reported cases in Malaysia had almost doubled in a period of seven days, just weeks before the year-end holidays and festivities.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan advised the public to wear masks during gatherings with friends and family as the 49th Epidemiological Week (ME49) from December 3-9 revealed a concerning surge, with 12,757 reported cases compared to 6,796 cases in ME48.