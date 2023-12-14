KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Education Ministry (MoE) is conducting an investigation into allegations that a teacher behaved harshly towards a student during an official event at a school.

The ministry said in a statement that educators were advised to always uphold ethics and maintain the dignity and professionalism of the teaching profession, and that an investigation was underway to ensure that the matter could be resolved immediately.

A 41-second video depicting a teacher slapping a student on the forehead and pushing the student while on stage believed to have happened in Terengganu had gone viral on several media platforms recently.

In addition, the Terengganu Education Department has also said it was investigating the allegations, with its school management sector director Azman Othman @Abdullah declining to provide further statements due to the ongoing investigation.

He did urge everyone to remain calm and not spread any unverified rumours that could be detrimental to the investigation. — Bernama

