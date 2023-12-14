PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 ― The recent Cabinet reshuffle announced by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is his prerogative as the prime minister and has nothing to do with politics, according to the Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

The newly appointed Minister of Higher Education said that the prime minister has the absolute right to form a team that he deems best to perform their duties for the people.

“Undoubtedly, he (Anwar) has made the best assessment on how to continue (the work), based on the response he received from the people, and on how he should restructure his Cabinet.

Advertisement

“It (the reshuffle) has nothing to do with politics as speculated by certain parties,” he said after scanning his thumbprint to begin his official duties at the Ministry of Higher Education here today.

Zambry, who is also Umno Supreme Council member said this in response to the allegation that the Cabinet reshuffle was done with the aim of “protecting” Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also deputy prime minister and Umno president.

Last Tuesday, Anwar announced the first major reshuffle of his unity government Cabinet in a bid to strengthen the administration in line with current demands and needs.

Advertisement

The reshuffle also involved the exchange of portfolios among Umno ministers, including Zambry, who was formerly the Foreign Minister but switched to the Higher Education Minister portfolio.

The portfolio of foreign minister is now held by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, while Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin assumes the defence minister portfolio.

Elaborating, Zambry said that restructuring the Cabinet is a common practice to further strengthen the government's administration.

“Our focus is on what needs to be implemented, what the prime minister has set, because the goal in the Madani government is to give the best for the people,” he said. ― Bernama