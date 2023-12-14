KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Madani Medical Scheme has provided over one million free treatments for minor ailments to patients at registered private clinics since it was introduced on June 15.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said 1,005,645 minor treatments were given to 785,623 patients at 2,506 private clinics, costing RM62.5 million.

“The government has shown continuous commitment to this scheme by providing an allocation of RM100 million under the Budget 2024 so that it can continue next year.

“The Health Ministry and ProtectHealth will continue to shore up the work process in raising the involvement of private clinics around the country to allow lower income groups greater access to quality healthcare services,” he said in a statement today.

The Madani Medical Scheme is an initiative by the government through the Health Ministry to cover the medical needs of the B40 group, and is offered automatically to Rahmah Cash Aid recipients by covering the cost of treatment for minor ailments at nearby private clinics.

Eligibility checks for the scheme can be made at the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my, the Madani Medical Scheme and MySejahtera apps. — Bernama

