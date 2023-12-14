PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The Health Ministry is soon to get an additional RM30 million from the Finance Ministry to carry out two key reforms as part of the Madani Afiat programme, its new minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said the money will be used to upgrade public healthcare facilities nationwide as well as to digitise the health system, which is essential to carry out the digital health transformation agenda.

“We will receive an additional RM30 million from the Finance Ministry to fund the health facility upgrade and for the digital health equipment,” he said in his first speech to the Health Ministry staff at their monthly assembly here.

He said the funds will be used to improve 436 clinics that have been identified as subpar.

He said the ministry has achieved much over the past few years, such as developing ways to cut congestion in government hospitals and extending the operating hours at specific clinics in order to better serve the public.

He said the ministry has also made use of information technology systems to improve public healthcare for communities in rural areas, naming the Clinic Management System Subscription rolled out at 100 clinics nationwide as an example.

He told ministerial staff that the 2024 Budget is in line with the Health White Paper that will see a positive beginning to bigger funds for their projects.

“The improvement of the healthcare system is the best investment strategy for our country. There are many positive impacts of this health reform, including enhancing access to healthcare services that are more just and equitable, easily accessible at reasonable costs, and sustainable for the long term to meet the health needs of the people,” he said.

Ending his speech, Dzulkefly said he will spearhead two key reform initiatives in the coming year – comprehensive digital health transformation and health financing.

The Madani Afiat programme represents the government’s effort to deliver MoH services directly to the community, aiming to increase awareness of health issues.

Former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the purpose of the initiative was to identify and prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCD) within the community which involves implementing various programs like door-to-door health screenings, health fairs, and collaborative efforts with the local community.