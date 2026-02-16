PONTIAN, Feb 16 — Any decision on allowing political leaders to join Umno will be determined by the party’s Supreme Council (MKT) based on three principles, namely “Rumah Bangsa”, National Consultation and Grand Collaboration.

Umno MKT member Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan said the council would decide on any application to join the party.

“If they want to be with us (Umno), the MKT will decide,” he said when met after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pontian Hospital Additional Building, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahmad, who is also deputy works minister, was commenting on claims that several Bersatu leaders, including former deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, would join Umno.

He stressed that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) would not take advantage of the problems faced by other parties, adding that both would continue to strengthen themselves based on their own capabilities.

Last Friday, Hamzah was expelled from Bersatu with immediate effect for allegedly violating the party constitution. — Bernama