IPOH, Feb 15— The peace enjoyed by Malaysia’s multi-racial population must be safeguarded as it is a fundamental pillar of the nation’s progress, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said Malaysia is unique in its ability to remain peaceful despite having a population of more than 34 million people made up of various ethnic groups, including Malays, Chinese, Indians, Ibans and Kadazans.

He said this uniqueness is reflected in cultural dance performances during festive celebrations, where diversity is showcased as a symbol of unity.

“We want to show our society and our children that if Malaysia is to progress, enjoy economic growth, improve education and have better hospitals, we must preserve peace in this country.

“Above all else, the most important thing is peace. If we quarrel, even a wealthy nation can be destroyed. So in the spirit of Gong Xi Fa Cai, and as this is the Year of the Horse, may this be a year of ‘Ong’ (good fortune),” he said in his speech at the Chinese New Year with the Prime Minister celebration at SJKC Chong Hwa Kanthan Baru here today.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

At the same event, Anwar presented a cheque worth RM500,000, an allocation from Housing and Local Government Ministry, to fund road resurfacing works, upgrades and repairs to public facilities and houses in Kampung Baru Kanthan here. —Bernama