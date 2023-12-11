KUCHING, Dec 11 — A 14-year-old girl, who concealed the birth of her daughter last month, was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made this decision after young offender pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Zubaidah also ordered the young offender to be released on a RM2,000 bond with her mother as the surety.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer, who was the complainant in this case, was on duty at the Santubong police station when she received a phone call from a member of the public stating that a baby girl had been found on the grass near Lorong 19, Cahaya Damai in Bandar Baru Samariang at 9.45am on Nov 29, 2023.

The baby, with the umbilical cord still attached, was then handed over to the police before being sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the young offender around 8.00pm on Nov 29, 2023, and further investigation found that she had no disciplinary issues and was still attending school.

As a preventive measure to ensure that such incident would not recur, the young offender was ordered to maintain good behaviour for a period of six months under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Insp Prosecutor Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while the young offender was unrepresented by a counsel.

In a previous media report, an 18-year-old teenager was arrested by the Kuching district police around 11.05am on Dec 1, 2023, in connection with the discovery of the baby girl.

Kuching Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, in a statement, said the teenager was believed to be the partner of the young offender in this case.

He added that the case was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. — Borneo Post