JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — The Johor Immigration Department arrested 114 foreigners, believed to be working without valid permits, in operations dubbed ‘Ops Belanja’ and ‘Ops Selera’ at a supermarket in Tampoi, here, on Friday.

State Immigration director, Baharuddin Tahir, said that the 11.30am raids, involving 90 enforcement personnel, were carried out as a result of a week’s intelligence, following a public complaint received about the presence of foreigners at the premises.

He said that those detained consisted of 51 Myanmar nationals (all men), followed by 42 Indonesians (34 men and eight women), 10 Bangladeshi men, eight Nepalese men and three Indian men, all aged 19 to 58.

“The arrests were made because all of them failed to produce any valid travel documents, and were suspected of overstaying, abusing the Social Visit Pass in addition to violating the conditions of the pass,” he said in a statement today.

Baharuddin said that the case was being investigated under Section 6(1) and Section 15 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, Rule 11 (7) (a) and Rule 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“All detainees are placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot, for investigation and further action.

“At the same time, we also call on foreigners to seize the opportunity to participate in the Labour Recalibration Programme 2.0, which will end on December 31,” he said. — Bernama

