KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Federal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) said that it is carrying out a probe on DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang over his recent blog post related to the possibility of a non-Malay being appointed as a Malaysian prime minister.

Bukit Aman deputy CID chief (investigations/legislation) Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that the investigation on Lim was based on a blog entry "Malaysian constitution provides for a Malaysian Dream and not a mono-ethnic dream as it provides that a non-Malay can be a prime minister” on limkitsiang.com.

He said the Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Investigation/Legal Division (D5) and the CID will be recording Lim’a statement on the matter under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code this Wednesday.

"The case is still under investigation stage and we urge the public to refrain from any speculation to not jeopardise the investigation process.

"Police also remind the public to avoid bringing up any sensitive issues that can affect peace and public order,” said Rusdi in a statement tonight.

Earlier today, Lim said he will give his statement to the police over his non-Malay prime minister remarks in a recent speech.

The former Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement that he had no intention of being provocative as it is stated in the Federal Constitution.

In his speech to Malaysian students in the United Kingdom last month, Lim said he hoped Malaysia would not have to wait as long as the United States to have a leader from an ethnic minority.

He was reported to have said that Malaysians, regardless of race must share a Malaysian dream and not a mono-ethnic dream.

However, the 82-year-old politician said it was unlikely that a non-Malay will become prime minister in the next 100 years.